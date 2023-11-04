Clouds with a few showers possible for Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Tonight, lows will fall into the 40s with partly cloudy skies as our next small system moves into the region. On Sunday, highs will climb back into the 50s to 60s, and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. A few wind gusts could reach 40 mph on Sunday, making for a breezy end to the weekend. Diving deeper into the forecast for Sunday afternoon, relative humidity will drop to 20–25 percent over parts of northeastern WY and southwestern SD ahead of the front. Combined with gusty winds of around 35–45 mph, this will lead to elevated fire-weather conditions there.

Temperatures stay mild early next week under partly cloudy skies. Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s for many.

Temperatures will cool down a little bit for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures top out in the upper 40s to near 50° across the region.

Warmer air will slowly start to move into the region as highs return to the 50s on Friday and for the following weekend. Highs will likely remain near to above average into the middle of the month with below-normal moisture.

