Christmas light hanging company looking to bring the Christmas cheer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Christmas is next month and one light-hanging company is looking to remind people that it’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit.

Peak Holiday Lighting is in its first year of brightening up the Black Hills area. Owner Mitch Kocina started his solo venture after noticing a lack of big Christmas light displays in Rapid City. His goal is to not only bring more Christmas cheer to neighborhoods but to ease homeowners’ minds about putting up those lights.

“If you’re looking to celebrate, it is hassle-free,” said Kocina. “I mean, I provide all the lights so you don’t have to dig around in the attic or the garage or the basement or anything like that, untangling all of your lights. We’ll actually maintain them throughout the entire season take them down and then store them in the off-season.”

Easing homeowner’s minds is just one of the reasons Kocina loves putting up Christmas lights. The other is to bring some holiday cheer back to his community.

“Christmas time is always supposed to be a time of big celebration and it brings the family together the community together. Especially you show the homeowner they get to come out and take a look and you see the instant gratification on their face they light up. And it’s just a really cool experience,” said Kocina.

Kocina hopes to remind people it’s never too early to put up your holiday lights and get into the Christmas spirit. If you want more information on Peak Holiday Lighting and its services click here.

