Warmer for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will warm back up into the 60s this weekend for many. Saturday will be mostly sunny, but Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. A few wind gusts could reach 40 mph on Sunday, making for a breezy end to the weekend.

Temperatures stay mild early next week under partly cloudy skies. Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s for many.

It will cool down a little bit for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures top out in the upper 40s to near 50° across the region.

Warmer air will slowly start to move in as highs return to the 50s Friday and for the following weekend. Highs will likely remain near to above average into the middle of the month with below normal moisture.

