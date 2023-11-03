Fridays at Hermosa Church: spreading kindness, delivering crafts

Alan Bishop and Erin Erickson with Hermosa United Church of Christ share the details of a community kindness opportunity.
By Keith Grant
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fridays at the Hermosa United Church of Christ are a community kindness opportunity. That’s what Erin Erickson, pastor at First Congregational United Church of Christ and Hermosa Church of Christ (UCC), has dubbed their Friday mornings.

Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. children, parents, and community members make a craft and take it to a business or person in Hermosa.

Hermosa schools are not open on Fridays, so Erickson found this spare time to “get up to some good trouble.”

For more information on this community kindness opportunity check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDN Collective protesters sprayed at Grand Gateway Hotel
Uhre requests a retrial after witness tampering claims
This pool could start to see an inflatable dome in the Winter months.
Changes on the horizon for Roosevelt Swim Center
This is what the cars involved in crashes looked like.
RCPD responds to three DUIs on Halloween
Police asking for public's help in identifying the unknown male for multiple thefts in Rapid...
Police searching for unknown male involved in multiple thefts
Rapid City man convicted of vehicular homicide wants his sentence modified

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Abortion rights petition
South Dakota Attorney General alleges petition violations amid abortion rights matter
Dahl Arts Center
Juveniles get the chance to change their lives through art
Farmers and Ranchers could be affected if the government shuts down.
Farmers and ranchers could struggle if the government shuts down