Fridays at Hermosa Church: spreading kindness, delivering crafts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fridays at the Hermosa United Church of Christ are a community kindness opportunity. That’s what Erin Erickson, pastor at First Congregational United Church of Christ and Hermosa Church of Christ (UCC), has dubbed their Friday mornings.

Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. children, parents, and community members make a craft and take it to a business or person in Hermosa.

Hermosa schools are not open on Fridays, so Erickson found this spare time to “get up to some good trouble.”

For more information on this community kindness opportunity check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

