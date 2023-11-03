A few sprinkles today; mild and dry this weekend.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Expect mostly cloudy skies early today with a few sprinkles or light showers, then clearing this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s.

Sunshine returns Saturday, as does the warm air. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday will remain warm with similar temperatures, but skies will be partly cloudy with a few showers possible in Wyoming and northwest South Dakota. It’ll be a little breezy Sunday, too.

Be sure to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night - standard time returns Sunday!

Temperatures remain mild early next week with highs in the 50s for many, but Slightly cooler air moves in and highs drop into the 40s by the 2nd half of the week. Next week is looking drier, too as moisture from those west coast storm systems will get wrung out over the Rockies.

