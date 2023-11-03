Farmers and ranchers could struggle if the government shuts down

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the United States Department of Agriculture, in 2022 the U.S. had around two million farms, supplying the country with food, and without a resolution for the possible government shutdown, farmers and ranchers are getting worried.

Every five years, congress revises and renews the Farm Bill, and that renewal happens to fall on this year. If the government shuts down, any progress that has been made with the Farm Bill would be halted and could result in farmers and ranchers struggling this fall.

”Reminds me of Ronald Regan when he said, ‘the scariest words in the English language is ‘hi I’m from the government and I’m here to help you.’ Having said that, it’s going to impact a lot of people. From the past history that we’ve had where the government is going to shut down, personally they’ll work it out, that doesn’t mean they may drag it out for a while to make their point that it’s going to hurt,” said Charles Willard, president of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association.

Congress has until November 17 to make a decision that would avoid a government shutdown.

