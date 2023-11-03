The Cornerstone celebrates their services while the Hope Center’s future is uncertain

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the Cornerstone Rescue Mission is celebrating the services they provide for homeless veterans with their annual Night at the Mission, there is still no concrete plan to address the lack of services the Hope Center’s closing will leave.

Night at The Mission is a smaller Q and A style event that lets homeless veterans and advocates in the area ask questions about what they would like to see provided at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

“Well one of our speakers is a veteran so he is going to be talking about his story as a homeless veteran and then we’re gonna talk about the women and children and how there’s such a need for even more services for women and children that unfortunately we are not able to manage that because the need it so high,” said Lysa Allison the Executive Director of the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

When considering the services Cornerstone does provide it’s hard to ignore the gap in those services that will be left behind when the Hope Center closes their doors on December 8. Allison says filling that gap is not feasible for Cornerstone.

“Well right now it would stretch us way too thin, we just don’t have the staff. We’re having a hard time with staffing like everyone else is too, so to add a different program on top of it would just be too much to handle,” said Allison

Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun says he is hopeful the Hope Center will find a way to stay open.

“Logistically here it’s a challenge to do mail services that’s one of the issues so I’m hopeful that we can figure out something, but that’s the Hope Center right now and I think they’re gonna continue on that mission even though they don’t have a facility and I think they’ll continue to work towards that end,” said Mayor Salamun.

Salamun went on to defend the city council’s recent decision to vote no on relocating the Hope Center.

“I do think they certainly had no intention of closing the Hope Center they weren’t saying no to the Hope Center they were saying no to the Hope Center in a residential area, that was the stance that they took and now there’s this situation, but honestly I think this situation would have occurred one way or another,” said Mayor Salamun.

Salamun did emphasize conversations are taking place within the city and with charity organizations in the area to try and fill gaps that will be left after the Hope Center is gone.

