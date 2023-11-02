Warmer with morning sunshine Thursday

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are mostly clear overnight with low temperatures in the 20s to near 30°.

Sunshine will greet us for much of Thursday morning, unless you live in Wyoming, where cloud cover will be moving in during the morning hours. Clouds will increase across western South Dakota during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm up into the 50s and 60s for much of the area.

A few showers will pass through the area Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will fall down into the 40s and 50s.

The sunshine returns Saturday with temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s once again. Shower chances Sunday have diminished a bit, therefore skies look to be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s for much of the area.

Temperatures will range from the 40s to the 50s for much of next week with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

