Uhre requests a retrial after witness tampering claims

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The woman at the center of the Grand Gateway Hotel court case wants her conviction thrown out.

Connie Lester-Uhre was found guilty on two counts of simple assault in early October after being accused of spraying Pledge in the faces of protesters at the hotel last year.

Lester-Uhre’s attorney filed a motion for acquittal, or in the alternative, a motion for a new trial.

They’re claiming prosecutor misconduct and claiming that evidence at the trial was insufficient for a guilty verdict.

The misconduct accusation stems from an interview that prosecutors did with a witness who believed a hit had been put on her at a recent powwow and believed Hermus Bettelyoun and Nick Tilson were trying to “get” her to keep her from testifying.

The state claimed that there was no evidence of threats to any witnesses that would keep them from testifying, and if the defense had questions they could have addressed them during the trial.

Uhre’s motion also claims no evidence was presented at trial that a 4-foot-11-inch, 77-year-old woman holding a Pledge can be a menace or credible threat, and says no one testified that they were in fear of imminent bodily harm.

Uhre’s next court appearance is scheduled for December.

