Some clouds, but overall mild weather through the weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunshine will greet us for much of today, unless you live in Wyoming, where cloud cover will be moving in during the morning hours. Clouds will increase across western South Dakota during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm up into the 50s and 60s for much of the area.

A few showers will pass through the area Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will fall down into the 40s and 50s. Little to no measurable rainfall is expected.

The sunshine returns Saturday with temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s once again. Shower chances Sunday have focused more in Wyoming, with just variably cloudy skies expected for western South Dakota.

Daylight saving time ends Saturday night. Be sure to turn your clocks back one hour!

Temperatures will range from the 40s to the 50s for much of next week with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies to start, but there may be slightly more unsettled weather by the second half of next week.

