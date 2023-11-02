RCPD responds to three DUIs on Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police Department had a busy Halloween responding to three DUI calls for service.

The first happened around 1:15 p.m. on Segar Drive when police responded to a potentially intoxicated driver who struck several vehicles without stopping to exchange information. The suspect left their vehicle at the scene of the crime with multiple open containers inside. Francis Good Lance, 29, was identified as the suspect who was later arrested and transported to Pennington County Jail.

The second incident happened around 6 p.m. on Sheridan Lake Road, police were called with reports of a driver passed out in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Police identified the suspect as Cody Bartels, 42. He was arrested for a DUI and transported to Pennington County Jail.

The final incident of the night was around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain View Road and Canyon Lake Drive where witnesses reported a vehicle crashed into bushes along the road. The suspect fled the scene but was later identified as Delbert Red Star, 48.

Red Star was also placed under arrest for DUI and transported to Pennington County Jail.

