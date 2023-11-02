Rapid City NASCAR fan helps YFS take home $100k trophy

By Keith Grant
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Darla Crown of Rapid City is a finalist with $100,000 on the line. Crown is one of four NASCAR fans up for the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. The award honors NASCAR fans who volunteer with children’s organizations, like Youth and Family Services.

YFS nominated Crown who has supported the organization for decades. Crown uses her spare time wisely volunteering with the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota, Seventh Circuit CASA Program, Rushmore Rotary, Pennington County Veterans Court, the Central States Fair, and her church, and has been a foster parent. She is also a 42-year veteran of the South Dakota National Guard.

The winner of the grand prize will be selected by fans like you. You can vote for Crown by visiting this website and clicking on her video. Vote daily for Crown and YFS to win. The checkered flag waves on November 17 at 3 p.m. Mountain Time. The winner will be announced on Nov. 30.

By being a finalist Crown already guarantees YFS $25,000.

Check out the interview with Crown and John Julius with YFS to learn more.

