Possible permit fee increases for Black Hills National Forest trail usage in 2025

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The fees to use Forest Service trails might be increasing, but not right away.

Before 2010, the Black Hills National Forest allowed off-road vehicles, except in specific areas. In 2010, a new travel management decision was implemented, restricting motorized travel to designated trails and roads. Additionally, fees for permits to access and ride these trails were introduced at that time and have not been adjusted since.

“Trying to make it a better system than it was, you know, 13 years ago when we started is a need, and we have to get our system to a point where it’s sustainable and usable into the future. And so when the system, when our motorized travel system started, it was a travel management decision,” said Black Hills National Forest public affairs officer Scott Jacobson.

Two years ago, the Forest Service introduced a Trail Ranger program, designed to educate and guide users through a step-by-step process to rent and use off-road vehicles. At the same time, a maintenance crew was created responsible for fixing trail damage. Jacobson noted that in 2010, there were around 7,500 permits issued, but today there are approximately 35,000 permits.

“The use is up. People love to come into the Black Hills and ride their machines. We’re just taking the time now to take a look at what was implemented 13 years ago in terms of fees to see if that really makes sense going forward,” said Jacobson.

Since the Black Hills is a tourist destination, many visitors often prefer the 7-day pass, which costs $20. An annual pass is currently available for $25. However, for those who own motorized vehicle rental businesses, there are commercial permits priced at $125. According to Jacobson, those costs may increase eventually. However, he says there are plans to conduct a market analysis in 2024 to help with the decision-making process.

“There’s also going to be a cost analysis to determine if the income that we receive for permits is actually covering the expenses that we have to support our range of program and to maintain the system that we have. So after that, you know, there’ll be a lot of public meetings at least to get the public’s involvement in this process,” said Jacobson.

Jacobson says to expect the changes in 2025.

