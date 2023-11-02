KOTA Cares: The Lead Library is looking to make new friends

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - With more than 30,000 visitors every year, the Lead Library is key to keeping the community connected and providing resources to help people learn and work.

On this week’s KOTA Cares, we shine a light on the Friends of the Lead Library program and their mission to keep those resources available to the community.

From books and movies to storytime for children, a monthly book and knitting club, plus a newly added teen life skills class, the Lead Library has it all.

While the Lead Library does receive money from the city and the county, the funding for these extra programs is limited.

“We do have our budget from the city and the county but that only goes so far. So that budget covers the books, the movies, keeping the lights on, keeping our staff paid but it does not cover programming. No part of our budget covers programming,” said Sarah Shoop, director of the Lead Library

This is where the Friends of the Lead Library comes in.

Started a year ago by the Lead Library Endowment, the Friends of the Lead Library serves to generate funding that goes directly into programs and classes at the library.

Through these programs, the Lead Library has become a safe space for children and teens in the community.

“It’s a safe outlet for kids and there’s not a lot of places, especially in the Lead area, that is kid friendly. And in order to keep those programs running those expenses are to buy to buy supplies for the children’s programs because they usually do a craft and snacks,” said Kim Borsch, president of Lead Library Endowment.

The Lead Library is located at 315 West Main St.

The library is open from 10- 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday, and Friday, on Tuesday and Wednesday until 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

To donate to Friends of the Library click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.