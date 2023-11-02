In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Easy Beer Pork Chops

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here is a great recipe, perfect for that hectic weeknight - these chops are so easy to prepare!

First, in a tablespoon of oil brown 4 boneless loin chops on each side, that have been seasoned with salt and pepper and `1/4 tsp cayenne.

While the chops are browning, mix together 3 tablespoons ketchup with 3/4 cup beer and 2 tablespoons brown sugar. Pour over chops and simmer, uncovered about 5 minutes until sauce is thickened.

