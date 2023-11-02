First-time home buyers face anxiety amid rising interest rates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Karissa Ketterling, a real estate agent with Black Hills Realty says first-time home buyers are anxious right now. Not, anxiously awaiting for the keys to their new home, but anxious about the housing market.

Interest rates are on the rise, a 30-year rate is averaging above 8% right now. Ketterling suggests even if you are nervous about buying a home, get educated so you are prepared once it comes time.

If you are purchasing a house right now, Megan Hildebrand, a loan officer at Heritage Home Lending says their options. Hildebrand suggests temporary rate buy-downs, permanent rate buy-downs, or utilizing seller concessions to their maximum benefit. For more details on this check out the interview above.

Ketterling, Hildebrand, and representatives from First American Title Company and Weather-Tite exteriors will share their tips on navigating the current market and general house-buying protocol. The class is on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at First American Title Company, 801 Mt Rushmore Rd Suite 100 in Rapid City. To register visit this website.

