First-time home buyers face anxiety amid rising interest rates

Karissa Ketterling, Black Hills Realty, and Megan Hildebrand, Heritage Home Lending share the details on their first-time home-buyers class.
By Keith Grant
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Karissa Ketterling, a real estate agent with Black Hills Realty says first-time home buyers are anxious right now. Not, anxiously awaiting for the keys to their new home, but anxious about the housing market.

Interest rates are on the rise, a 30-year rate is averaging above 8% right now. Ketterling suggests even if you are nervous about buying a home, get educated so you are prepared once it comes time.

If you are purchasing a house right now, Megan Hildebrand, a loan officer at Heritage Home Lending says their options. Hildebrand suggests temporary rate buy-downs, permanent rate buy-downs, or utilizing seller concessions to their maximum benefit. For more details on this check out the interview above.

Ketterling, Hildebrand, and representatives from First American Title Company and Weather-Tite exteriors will share their tips on navigating the current market and general house-buying protocol. The class is on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at First American Title Company, 801 Mt Rushmore Rd Suite 100 in Rapid City. To register visit this website.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police asking for public's help in identifying the unknown male for multiple thefts in Rapid...
Police searching for unknown male involved in multiple thefts
A Rapid City Alternative Academy student had a gun at school Wednesday morning.
Rapid City student discovered with gun at Alternative Academy
Rapid City man convicted of vehicular homicide wants his sentence modified
Deadwood man sentenced for internet sex crime.
Deadwood man sentenced to prison following Sturgis Rally sex sting
NDN Collective protesters sprayed at Grand Gateway Hotel
Uhre requests a retrial after witness tampering claims

Latest News

Candy collection drive yields nearly 9,000 pieces of candy
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
USD creates law course about Taylor Swift
Darla Crown of Rapid City, a NASCAR Foundation Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award award...
Rapid City NASCAR fan helps YFS take home $100k trophy
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
More than just a book haven, the Lead Library provides programs such as a book club, a story...
KOTA Cares: The Lead Library is looking to make new friends