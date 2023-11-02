A few showers will be possible Friday

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will remain mild overnight. Lows will only fall into the 30s, with some spots staying in the lower 40s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with the chance for a few showers.

Plenty of clouds will stick around Friday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Showers will be possible at times, too.

Sunshine returns Saturday, as does the warm air. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday will remain warm with similar temperatures, but skies will be partly cloudy with a few showers possible. It’ll be a little breezy Sunday, too.

Temperatures remain mild early next week with high sin the 50s for many, but Slightly cooler air moves in and highs drop into the 40s for many.

