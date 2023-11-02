Changes on the horizon for Roosevelt Swim Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Roosevelt Swim Center is a step closer to doubling its swim lanes for the winter season.

In 2021, $1 million in Vision funds were awarded to the Roosevelt Swim Center to construct an enclosure for its outdoor pool.

On Wednesday, Rapid City’s Legal and Finance Committee approved a request for an expert to re-examine what that enclosure would cost. The reason this cost needs to be looked over again is that the original estimate only accounted for the dome itself.

“When the swim teams put this project in all they were doing is getting the price of the dome itself and there’s a lot of things that we’re missing in this project involving electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and a lot of underground stuff. Heater stuff, there’s just a lot of stuff that wasn’t part of their proposal,” said Doug Lowe Recreation Division Manager for Rapid City.

The structure will be an inflatable dome that can be put up in the cold months, and then taken down when it’s not needed.

City Council members had questions about how durable these types of structures are. Lowe says they can withstand hail and heavy winter weather.

Funding for 2024 is not in Rapid City’s budget so the earliest timeline for this dome to be budgeted is 2025.

