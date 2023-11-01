Turkey prices down ahead of Thanksgiving

FILE - The price of turkeys are down ahead of Thanksgiving.
FILE - The price of turkeys are down ahead of Thanksgiving.(Pexels via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is a bit of good news for your skyrocketing grocery bill - the price of turkeys is way down.

According to Well Fargo’s Thanksgiving Food Report, 10 to 15-pound turkeys are down 29% from last year. Now, that is the wholesale price, but it has still resulted in a 13% drop at grocery stores.

You can thank good old supply and demand for the price break. Farmers raised more birds this year to meet Thanksgiving demand.

Also, the price of refrigerated trucking used to transport turkeys is down.

Even better yet, the price of turkeys tends to fall further in November when supply is flooded so you might end up paying even less for your holiday centerpiece this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police asking for public's help in identifying the unknown male for multiple thefts in Rapid...
Police searching for unknown male involved in multiple thefts
Rapid City man convicted of vehicular homicide wants his sentence modified
Chevrolet passenger vehicle collides with two pedestrians
Custer man killed in two-vehicle crash
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19, 2022. (photos...
Rapid City to turn over Grand Gateway Hotel 911 calls in murder lawsuit

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives for his civil business fraud trial at New York...
Donald Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric set to testify at fraud trial that threatens family’s empire
John Stamos said Matthew Perry saved him from quitting his acting career after he guest starred...
John Stamos says Matthew Perry saved him from quitting showbiz after embarrassing ‘Friends’ spot
A woman is making jewelry using fur, whiskers, even ashes.
Cat mom honors deceased pets with jewelry made of whiskers and fur
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on the Jabaliya...
Gaza border opened to allow some badly wounded, and foreign passport holders, flee the war