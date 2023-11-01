Rapid City student discovered with gun at Alternative Academy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A male student at the Rapid City Alternative Academy was found with a loaded handgun concealed in his waistband Wednesday morning.

According to a joint release from the Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Area Schools, there was no evidence to indicate the student planned to use the gun at school. The gun was reportedly stolen from a vehicle.

The student has been suspended and could possibly be expelled. KOTA/KEVN asked about what possible criminal charges could be filed. However, the police and school district declined to provide further details because the student is a juvenile.

The gun was discovered by an RCPD school resource officer who noticed several students go into a restroom. The officer, according to the release, was aware of recent drug-related activity in the restroom. Five male students were detained as the officer investigated the suspicious activity. One of the students attempted to run from the school but was stopped. After getting permission from the student’s legal guardian, police searched him and found the gun.

Three of the students face “additional appropriate consequences” through the juvenile justice system. However, no details were released.

“Rapid City Area Schools’ partnership with local law enforcement agencies to provide SRO coverage in our schools is a valued service. Today illustrates the importance of the collaboration and our focus on student and staff safety. RCAS has also added a school safety manager to keep all schools as safe as possible,” said Nicole Swigart, RCAS superintendent.

At this time, RCAS doesn’t have weapons detection systems. However, the district has applied for a federal school safety grant that includes installing detection systems.

