Families embrace the Halloween spirit on West Blvd.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was All Hallows Eve on Tuesday, and ghosts, goblins, and ghouls congregated on West Blvd. in Rapid City.

The Halloween spirit was alive and well as families from all over Rapid City went trick-or-treating on West Blvd. to get some candy and show off their costumes, while the adults spent time with family on their minds.

“It’s tradition; it comes once a year, and people love to get dressed up, and they like to come out and enjoy other people’s company,” expressed a Rapid City resident.

“It’s Halloween; you’ve got to be in the spirit, and you’ve got to find reasons to get outside with your family,” explained a Rapid City resident.

The kids had sweets and treats on their minds.

“I think it’s a fun time just to walk around and get some candy,” expressed a Rapid City youth.

“Because I like candy, and I love it!” exclaimed another Rapid City youth.

“Mama-mia I’ma Mario! It’s for the candy. Yeah!” exclaimed another Rapid City youth.

Parents, it’s always good to check every piece of your child’s candy before they eat it.

