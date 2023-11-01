City of Rapid City prepares for it’s annual food drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Inflation is driving up the cost of essential items, especially food, and you can help people in need in our community through the Rapid City Public Works Department food drive beginning tomorrow.

Last year, 374 lbs of food were collected, and this year, Rapid City’s Compliance Coordinator and her staff are working to exceed that amount. The food collected will be distributed by “Feeding South Dakota” to those in need during the holiday season.

“I just think it’s an amazing feeling when you are able to help out, whether that’s giving your time or giving an item, whatever that looks like. I think we’ve all had times where we were in hardships, and so when you have that support when you are going through your hardship and how you can turn it around and give back to the community, I think that’s just an amazing feeling,” said Rapid City’s Compliance Coordinator Gelynn Passmore.

If you would like to donate non-perishable food, you can drop off items in the bins listed below.

City Hall lobby/300 Sixth Street: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Rapid City Public Library/610 Quincy Street: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Public Safety Building/300 Kansas City Street: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Family Fare/751 Mountain View Road: Friday, November 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

