Warmer air arrives to begin November

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will not be as cold tonight with lows in the 20s. Some spots closer to the North Dakota state line could drop into the upper teens. Skies will be partly cloudy much of the night.

Skies remain partly cloudy for Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s for many with a few spots near or in the low 50s. Thursday will start off with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase by the middle of the day and afternoon. Highs will vary depending on how soon the clouds move in. The earlier the cloud cover, the more likely we stay in the 50s, but if the clouds move in later in the afternoon and closer to sunset, highs will come close to 60°.

A few showers will be possible Thursday night for northeast Wyoming, but those showers will move east through the morning and bring a few shower chances for many to end the week. High temperatures will range from the 40s to the 50s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s for much of the region. A few 40s are possible farther north and into the higher elevations. We will be overcast on Sunday with showers possible at times. Temperatures will be in the 40s for many, with a few spots reaching 50°.

Temperatures will drop back into the 40s to low 50s for much of next week with partly cloudy skies expected.

