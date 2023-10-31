Urban Roots & Ancient Wisdom CEO questions Rapid City’s homeless resolution

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This month, Rapid City leaders announced a resolution to help end homelessness in the community. But some people are still frustrated at the lack of action, and some groups have taken it upon themselves to get the ball rolling.

Urban Roots & Ancient Wisdom CEO, Annie Bachand said she waited for more people to step up, but she said she was seeing a lack of action.

“Over the last number of years, we’ve had people that have died in this community just because of being cold and that’s heartless. That’s unacceptable and I don’t believe you have to be anointed, appointed, or assigned to step up and do what’s right,” Bachand said.

With the Hope Center’s staff soon closing their doors, emotions are running high. One Hope Center supporter, Christopher Wright, said his mother volunteers for the center, and he is worried for all involved in the closure.

“I want Rapid City to be held responsible for the deaths that are going to happen this year due to closing this place because people won’t be able to get jackets or get food or have a warm place to stay for at least eight hours. I know it doesn’t sound like much but it’s something,” Wright said.

Bachand said through her her organization, Urban Roots & Ancient Wisdom, they plan to make a difference.

“The mayor, Jason Salamun, and the (Pennington County) Sheriff, Brian Mueller, know me very well and I have been at the city council meetings repeatedly talking about this. This is not new, and I see no action. And if there is no action, then that leaves it up to the rest of us to do something,” Bachand said.

Bachand said the group will host a community-driven workshop at the Dahl Arts Center that aims to help save lives this winter. The workshop, Be Part of the Solution, will run from 7 a.m. until noon, Tuesday, in the Dahl Arts Center’s Vucurevich Room. Bachand said anyone is welcome to attend free of charge.

“We’ve invited everyone that we can think of in the city from business owners to civic organizations, foundations, social services, county, city, fire, police department and we’ll put a paper together and we’ll present it to all of them,” Bachand said.

First responders said they are in agreement on working toward solving the homeless issue in the area.

“Every winter it always comes up that we don’t have enough space to put people and you know that’s really not true. So when the weather gets bad the mobile medic, the police department, we’re out there every day, checking out people, getting them to wherever they need to go,” said Rapid City Police Lieutenant Tim Doyle.

“Homelessness is not a ‘they’ problem. It’s a ‘we’ problem, and we are all working together to help the individuals off the streets,” said Rapid City Fire Department Captain Ryan Marcks.

