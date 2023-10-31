True or false: wet hair will make you sick in the winter?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the weather getting cold, people are going to be bundling up more to stay warm. You might also hear stories that you shouldn’t go outside with wet hair, or you’ll get sick, but is that the truth?

Winter weather means people are going to be wearing more layers, bigger jackets, and hats and gloves to stay warm, protecting themselves from the cold. While that is smart when you’re going to be outside for a long period of time, the cold won’t put you on the couch if you’re just going to grab the mail.

“What we found is it’s not exactly true, but having and being cold definitely can affect your immune system and can make you more prone to getting sick. It is recommended to stay warm, keep yourself warm, but if you happen to go outside and catch a quick chill, or go outside with your hair a little damp you’re not going to automatically get sick, it’s just not good long term,” said Doctor Kay Kelts, D.O., family medicine physician with the Rapid City Medical Center.

If you do happen to get sick these winter months, it could be due to something that is already in your system.

“So, we are all exposed and come into contact with God knows how many viruses, bacteria and everything every day, just because we’re out in the world, and we touch things. As good as we are about using hand sanitizer and washing our hands not everyone is, and we touch doorknobs and sometimes without realizing we touch our face, or something that’s going to come into contact with our face,” Kelts continued.

If your body gets run down enough that the immune system cannot keep up with the bacteria or virus in your body, you might start seeing symptoms of an illness.

“Our bodies are really really amazing at trying to fight off things and trying to keep ourselves healthy. In that process, that’s where our immune system comes in, its able to fight off a lot of things without us getting fully sick. However, if we’re run down enough it gives that virus or bacteria that perfect opportunity to take hold and then actually have you have symptoms,” said Kelts.

So, while the cold may not bother you, it’s still in your best interest to bundle up and stay warm and keep your hands clean to keep you from getting sick this winter.

