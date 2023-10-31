There are vacancies in crucial Rapid City citizen boards and commissions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Citizen boards and commissions serve cities across the country with crucial input from the public, shaping almost every aspect of governmental policies.

For a rapidly growing city like Rapid City, these boards and commissions are that much more crucial—implementing policies with public input. Currently, there are multiple vacancies in these crucial positions.

From the Rapid City Community Relations Commission to the retired senior volunteer program advisory council across the board, there are positions that need to be filled so that the public’s voice can be heard in those areas.

“We actually have one-third of our committees, commissions, and boards that have a vacancy or multiple vacancies. Basically, putting the call out for citizens, if they’re interested in serving the community serving the city, this is a great opportunity for them to put their name in for consideration,” explained Rapid City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker.

These vacancies make it harder for the city to gauge what the public would like to see, making filling these positions that much more important.

“The importance here is for the community, for citizens in the community to realize they do have a role to play in our city government by sharing their skills and their mindset, bringing a voice to the table when it comes to policies in a particular area,” explained Shoemaker.

The city has the applications for over three years, so if you do not get chosen for the commission you applied to, you could possibly get chosen in the future if another vacancy in that area is left open again.

To apply for a position with the city, you can head to the Rapid City website, where you can find all of the board vacancies.

Currently vacancies:

Rapid City Air Quality Board

Rapid City Library Board of Trustees

Business Improvement District Board – Downtown

Historic Sign Review Committee

Community Relations Commission

Sustainability Committee

Retired Senior Volunteer Program Advisory Council

