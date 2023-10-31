Rapid City to extend water service to Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The people of Box Elder are getting an upgrade to their water system soon. Officials in Rapid City took the first steps toward making an agreement between the city and Box Elder to be the sole provider of water for the area.

This agreement between Box Elder and Rapid City will now move to the city of Box Elder to be ratified at which point work will begin on laying down a pipeline to Box Elder.

This is a change from a 2015 agreement Box Elder had with Rapid City that allowed water to be distributed as needed. Since then, Rapid City has made operational improvements that allow for a continuous water supply to Box Elder.

Rapid City Public Works director Dale Tech says this change will help improve the water quality residents of Box Elder currently see.

” Well indeed yeah, certainly the private wells that are out in that area there have been shown to have some contamination so between the city of Box Elder and the city of Rapid City we can supply those folks with some very good high-quality water,” said Tech.

The exact timeline for getting Box Elder switched over is not currently known but work on the water pipes in the area is expected to start soon.

