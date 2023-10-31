Rapid City to extend water service to Box Elder

The people of Box Elder are getting an upgrade to their water system soon.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The people of Box Elder are getting an upgrade to their water system soon. Officials in Rapid City took the first steps toward making an agreement between the city and Box Elder to be the sole provider of water for the area.

This agreement between Box Elder and Rapid City will now move to the city of Box Elder to be ratified at which point work will begin on laying down a pipeline to Box Elder.

This is a change from a 2015 agreement Box Elder had with Rapid City that allowed water to be distributed as needed. Since then, Rapid City has made operational improvements that allow for a continuous water supply to Box Elder.

Rapid City Public Works director Dale Tech says this change will help improve the water quality residents of Box Elder currently see.

” Well indeed yeah, certainly the private wells that are out in that area there have been shown to have some contamination so between the city of Box Elder and the city of Rapid City we can supply those folks with some very good high-quality water,” said Tech.

The exact timeline for getting Box Elder switched over is not currently known but work on the water pipes in the area is expected to start soon.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trains would use existing railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills
Three arrested near Summerset in connection to construction burglary
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19, 2022. (photos...
Rapid City to turn over Grand Gateway Hotel 911 calls in murder lawsuit
Rapid City man convicted of vehicular homicide wants his sentence modified
Protestors gathered at the federal court in Rapid City on Sunday to show solidarity with...
Protesters in Rapid City call for Israeli cease-fire

Latest News

Cold weather might make you sick if you're not taking care of yourself and staying warm.
True or false: wet hair will make you sick in the winter?
November
Warmer to begin November
Holidays can prompt people to buy too much and pay too much for gifts.
Holidays can produce financial stress
With the holidays a little over two months away, this time of year can be stressful, causing...
Head into the holidays with some money savings tips