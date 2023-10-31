Police searching for unknown male involved in multiple thefts

Police asking for public's help in identifying the unknown male for multiple thefts in Rapid...
Police asking for public's help in identifying the unknown male for multiple thefts in Rapid City and Box Elder.(RCPD)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The police are currently seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a male who has been involved in multiple thefts across Rapid City and Box Elder.

If you have any information about his identification or whereabouts, please contact Detective Brandon Johnson at 605-394-4134.

An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Police searching for man involved in numerous thefts in Rapid City and Box Elder.
Police searching for man involved in numerous thefts in Rapid City and Box Elder.(RCPD)
KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested near Summerset in connection to construction burglary
The trains would use existing railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills
Watertown police car (file)
Teenage girl shot in Watertown
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19, 2022. (photos...
Rapid City to turn over Grand Gateway Hotel 911 calls in murder lawsuit
Protestors gathered at the federal court in Rapid City on Sunday to show solidarity with...
Protesters in Rapid City call for Israeli cease-fire

Latest News

Custer man killed in two-vehicle crash
Chevrolet passenger vehicle collides with two pedestrians
With enough trick and treats to go around, the Cava family welcomes the community to their...
It’s the most wonderful time of fear at the Cava household
Illinois man sentenced in Pennington County rape case