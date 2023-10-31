Live interview with Custer volleyball’s head coach Jill Hohn

Hohn discusses region playoffs and how the Wildcats prepared for Hot Springs
By Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Custer volleyball is moving on to the next stage of the region playoffs with an impressive 3-0 win over Hot Springs on Monday. Before the match, I met with Custer head coach Jill Hohn who told me how her team got ready for the Bison, and the advantages of playing at home.

Custer plays at Rapid City Christian on Thursday at 6 p.m.

