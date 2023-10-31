It’s the most wonderful time of fear at the Cava household

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some families go all out decorating for Christmas, but for one Rapid City family, Halloween rules the household.

Holly Cava and her family spend weeks decorating their home to create a spooktacular haunted house; the twist, the house is only open for one day, Halloween.

Described by two words, scary and fun, the haunted house is open to all trick-or-treaters who are brave enough to walk through the gates.

Last year, nearly 300 children and their parents showed up to have a scary good time.

“They are so grateful. The community is so grateful. Our numbers constantly tell us thank you for doing this, the kids really need this. The kids are always so excited, they’re so happy when they come out here. They’re so thankful so we love to do it,” said Cava.

The Cava Haunted House is located on Brookside Dr. off West Main St. and is open from 6 – 10 p.m.

