Illinois man sentenced in Pennington County rape case

(WLUC)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An Illinois man was sentenced Monday, Oct. 30, for having sex with a 15-year-old Pennington County teen, who he met on the chat app Discord. The defendant, Bao Pham, 22, drove to South Dakota, helped the victim sneak out of the house, furnished her with alcohol, had sex with the teen, and lied to police, given the disturbing facts of the case, the State asked Seventh Circuit Judge Stacy Wickre to impose a penitentiary sentence.

Pham received a 12-year penitentiary sentence, all suspended. He will be on probation for ten years. Judge Wickre made it clear that any probation violation would result in her imposing prison time.

In his comments to the court, Senior Deputy State’s Attorney Jason Thomas said, “The nightmare he created will have endless rippling effects for the victim and her family.”

Pham pled guilty to 4th-degree rape in July. In exchange for his guilty plea, the State dismissed the remaining counts.

Fourth Degree Rape is a Class 3 Felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

