High school volleyball teams squared off in region 8A playoffs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Custer and Hill City volleyball are moving on in the region 8A playoffs with wins over Hot Springs and Lead-Deadwood. Both the Wildcats and Rangers dominated their opponents winning in straight sets on Monday night.

No. 4 Custer is set to play top-seeded Rapid City Christian on Thursday at 6 p.m. No. 2 Hill City is set to play No. 3 Belle Fourche on Thursday at 6 p.m., as well. The Broncs defeated St. Thomas More on Monday 3-1.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.