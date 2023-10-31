Head into the holidays with some money savings tips

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the holidays a little over two months away, this time of year can be stressful, causing some to spend more money than they may have. Experts say with merchants pushing the holiday shopping back into October, shoppers should take advantage of it.

We talked to a few people who showed us a few perks that come along with getting a handle on the holiday to-do lists as early as possible.

Kristi Sabo, Assistant Vice President, Aspen Federal Credit Union says, “There’s never a time too early to start Christmas shopping.” However, there might not be a lot you can do to change your financial situation in time for the holidays but some crafty planning may go further than your budget says Sabo, “we do want to help people out, whether it is for Christmas gifts or to go travel to be with family, and things like that we do take that into accountability and we want to help people out so we base that off of what a payment that they would want to have for those and try to give them cash and leave happy.” She recommends the first order of business when it comes to holiday savings is to open a separate account, “Each paycheck put a little money aside and forget about it and by the time Christmas comes around, you might be surprised what you have to spend and you are not putting yourself in debt over the holidays.”

And for those looking to avoid credit card debt, there are smart accounts that can keep you on budget and improve your credit at the same time. Christina Roman, Advocacy Manager with Experian says, “You are monitoring your own financial health in one platform. you would already have all those bills from that one account through bill pay and you would get credit for it so it could boost your Fico score.”

Sales and stress may go hand in hand with holiday shopping but Sabo said don’t worry they have another program that can take the pinch right out of the holiday blues, “we offer a holiday skip a payment on loans that people have with us now that may give them a little extra money that goes towards gifts and they may not have to make a car payment or a personal loan payment at the time. Our other options are we offer Christmas loans and they are offered at a discounted rate for whatever amount they want at a 12-month repayment plan.”

The local toy store owner says she has bargains now to help get ahead of holiday shopping, Somer Kingsbury, Owner, of Who’s Toy Store, “Starting our deals in the month of October we have 20% off all of our brio products with a grab bag, sometimes that helps with our customers because they may have multiple people to buy for.”

What do some locals do to keep the blues of holiday shopping away?

Jenice Casey, a senior at the Minneluzahan Senior Center in Rapid City says she shops early, “start in January to start saving and I only buy for under 18 years old.” Another senior, Paul Johnson says he loves the holiday because it’s a great time to spend time with his family, “I like giving a whole lot more than receiving.” Nursing student Michaela Podoll says she’s quite a saver and waits until to last minute, “I am a splurger and don’t save until the month before.” Virginia Theresa Whagoner, 98, says it’s all about her grandkids for the holiday but she says she does not splurge, “I send my grandkids nice cards, I’m not an artist but I make them cards.” Asked her which holiday she looks forward to, and Whagoner replied, “Christmas.” We asked her what do you do for Christmas? Whagoner responds, “Eat.”

