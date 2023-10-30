With the first winter storm of the season, how prepared was Rapid City?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The first winter storm of the season has passed. How prepared was Rapid City for the snow? Accident reports from the last 24 hours of the storm show that accidents were up due to icy road conditions.

In Rapid City, the Rapid City Police Department responded to a total of 33 crashes from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.

Brendyn Medina, the Media and Community Relations Coordinator from the Rapid City Police Department, stated, ”This is a trend we tend to see during the first major snow or icy event; we are reminding people to slow down, put their headlights on, make sure that you are increasing your breaking and following distance, and overall planning patience in your commute.”

Medina also wanted to remind people to clear off all the windows of their vehicles before driving.

For Pennington County, the Sheriff’s Office reported that there were five injury accidents, 47 non-injury accidents, and 31 motorist assists.

Lt. Dave Switzer from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office stated, “We do see an increase for the first weather event of the year, and we also have people that are from out of the area that are here and traveling through and these ice events, some of them just don’t know how to deal with them.”

Switzer added that people should check the weather and road conditions before leaving the house. Both Switzer and Medina added that some of the accidents reported might not be weather-related.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.