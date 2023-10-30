Volunteers revive old bicycles to inspire a new generation of young riders

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Everyone remembers when they rode their bike for the first time, and volunteers were helping to refurbish old bicycles on Saturday to help a new generation of riders.

Kids were pedaling around while volunteers were re-tooling the old bikes.

“I think everybody has a memory of the first bike, right? Like with the seats, handlebars, and stuff. Well, we worked on 60 bikes today, and a number of them are going to be first bikes,” said Founder of 12 Days of Doing, Sean Covel.

Saturday’s project was the inaugural ‘12 Days of Doing,’ created by Covel. It involves the selection of an organization or an issue that can benefit from the assistance of a group of volunteers. Each month, a new project is initiated for a total of 12 projects in a year.

“So the feeling you have when you think of your first bike, a whole lot of kids are about to have the same feeling,” said Covel.

The project teamed up with Countryside Church in the Northern Hills because, according to Covel, churches are a diverse group of talented, skilled, and caring individuals who are also part of a larger community with similar qualities.

With outdoor activities being such a significant part of the Northern Hills, Pastor James Williams hopes to encourage children to stay active at a young age.

“Biking is actually a very important part of what we do around here as far as activity and transportation. And so to start kids young in bicycling, it’s just a great opportunity for them to enjoy that early on so that down the road, they can have that same experience,” said Countryside Church discipleship Pastor James Williams.

According to Safe Routes, biking to school benefits kids by increasing focus, alertness, and social skills, leading to improved academic performance. In addition, it helps boost mood and clears their minds through physical activity.

“Now that we’ve finished up a number of bikes, we’re going to work with school guidance counselors to select the kids who would best benefit from a bike for the purposes of transportation and fun and inclusion so they can feel like they’re part of their elementary school class,” said Covel.

