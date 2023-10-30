USD football’s Bob Nielson reacts to rivalry loss

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - No. 4 South Dakota fell to No. 1 South Dakota State 37-3 on Saturday. The Coyotes appeared to be in control for much of the first quarter, however, Mark Gronowski and the Jackrabbits outscored USD 37-0 the rest of the game. Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson says his team didn’t convert when they needed to.

”We weren’t our best today,” Nielson. “We need to play better, and we can play better and we will play better next week. Didn’t execute in those critical times. They did a great job on third down staying on the field. We did a very a poor job on third downs...staying on the field, and a result they put some drives together, we had a hard time putting drives together.”

