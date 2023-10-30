Three men arrested following Hill City burglaries

Turtle Town in Hill City was recently burglarized.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three people were taken into custody over the weekend following a string of burglaries in Hill City.

They are:

  • Joseph Patterson, 35 years old of Hill City
  • Hayley Still, 19 years old of Rapid City
  • Krzysztof Skora, 33 years old of Rapid City

The trio are charged with third-degree burglary, aggravated criminal entry of a motor vehicle, grand theft, petty theft, and receiving stolen property.

Turtle Town was one of the victims of these crimes and employees were shocked that this could happen to them.

“They came in through an old access point and were able to gain access to the building after hours,” said the manager of Turtle Town, April Purdie. “Came in and figured out where the modem was, unplugged that, and took the smaller safe of ours.”

While employees at Turtle Town are saddened by this latest development they are offering the public a simple word of advice.

“Lock your cars, people. Like, lock your stuff up. Unfortunately, it happened here but it could happen anywhere. You know, just be aware. Make sure that you reevaluate your own situation even at home,” said Purdie.

The other Hill City burglaries included vehicle thefts.

In an unrelated case, there were three people arrested and charged in connection to a Summerset burglary that took place last week: Three arrested near Summerset in connection to construction burglary

