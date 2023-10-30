Three arrested near Summerset in connection to construction burglary

SUMMERSET, S.D. (KOTA) - On October 27, 2023, the Summerset Police Department investigated a burglary at the Summerset Wastewater Treatment Facility construction site owned by RCS. During the night, burglars stole over $11,000 worth of tools and equipment from several RCS-owned trailers. The police officers worked throughout the day and were able to recover multiple tools and equipment from an address in Piedmont, SD.

The police arrested three Mexican individuals, Jose Costello Pina (19), Juan Carlos Luzania (18), and Vincent Luzania (21), and charged them with third-degree burglary, grand theft, intentional damage to property, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office aided in the investigation. However, the charges are only accusations at this point, and the individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The investigation is ongoing.

