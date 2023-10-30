‘Special visitor’: Moose stops by elementary school’s drop-off area

Police in Massachusetts said an elementary school got a special visitor Monday morning.
Police in Massachusetts said an elementary school got a special visitor Monday morning.(Christine Riggieri, Rutledge Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Mass. (Gray News) – A Massachusetts elementary school got a surprise visitor in a photo that was shared on social media Monday morning.

The Rutland Police Department said the staff at Naquag Elementary School witnessed a moose walk up to the drop-off area of the school.

Authorities said the “special visitor” eventually left after curiously checking out the area.

According to the State of Massachusetts, anyone who comes across a moose should never try to approach it.

The pursuit of a moose can stress out the animal and also raises the risk of the moose being chased out into traffic or into groups of bystanders.

Wildlife experts said the best way to deal with a moose is to let it find its own way out of populated locations and back into nearby forested areas.

