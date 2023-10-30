Slightly warmer temperatures are on tap for this afternoon

Mostly Sunny KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will be chilly to start the morning. Temperatures will be rising into the 40s and 30s for most, and all of us will be getting above the freezing point as we reach the afternoon. A small clipper system will push down into the region, bringing some cloud cover and gusty conditions as we head into the afternoon. Winds will pick up throughout the day, gusting up to 30 to 40 miles per hour.

We will see that sunshine pour over into Halloween. Temperatures on Tuesday will get into the 30s and 40s for most, with chilly conditions expected for trick-or-treating at night. We will see temperatures on Wednesday climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s for everybody, for a more-than-average day. Sunshine stays around Wednesday with those nicer temperatures.

On Thursday, temperatures are expected to get into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies hanging around. On Friday, clouds start to increase, but we will still see sunshine throughout the day. We will see temperatures on Friday likely getting to near the 60-degree threshold. The weekend is looking near average, with low to mid-50s and partly cloudy skies. By Sunday, those partly cloudy skies will turn mostly cloudy, but temperatures will remain in the 50s.

