SDDOT seeks public input into the U.S. Highway 16 corridor study in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation is collaborating with the City of Rapid City, Pennington County, and the Rapid City Area MPO to hold a public meeting open house.

The meeting will be held at Black Hills Energy, located at 7001 Mount Rushmore Rd. in Rapid City, on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to gather feedback from area residents about the segment of U.S. Highway 16 from east of Rockerville to west of Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City.

The public meeting will be an informal one, allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. Refined alternatives and updated analysis will be presented for public feedback. This feedback will help the study team further refine alternatives and develop preliminary recommendations to be presented at a future public meeting. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the corridor study. Those who attend the meeting will have the opportunity to present written comments.

For those who cannot attend the public meeting open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information will be available online at US 18 Corridor beginning on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. The presentations and displays shown at the open house will also be available online within a few days after the meeting. The website also allows for online comments to be submitted. All written comments will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The study team would appreciate hearing from area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners throughout the study period.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information about the study, please contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or via email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

Download the KOTA First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.