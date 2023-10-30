SDDOT seeks public input into the U.S. Highway 16 corridor study in Rapid City

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation is collaborating with the City of Rapid City, Pennington County, and the Rapid City Area MPO to hold a public meeting open house.

The meeting will be held at Black Hills Energy, located at 7001 Mount Rushmore Rd. in Rapid City, on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to gather feedback from area residents about the segment of U.S. Highway 16 from east of Rockerville to west of Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City.

The public meeting will be an informal one, allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. Refined alternatives and updated analysis will be presented for public feedback. This feedback will help the study team further refine alternatives and develop preliminary recommendations to be presented at a future public meeting. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the corridor study. Those who attend the meeting will have the opportunity to present written comments.

For those who cannot attend the public meeting open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information will be available online at US 18 Corridor beginning on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. The presentations and displays shown at the open house will also be available online within a few days after the meeting. The website also allows for online comments to be submitted. All written comments will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The study team would appreciate hearing from area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners throughout the study period.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information about the study, please contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or via email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

Download the KOTA First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trains would use existing railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills
Stevens High School football team had a little scare as the team bus slid into a semi on...
Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Mother, daughter accused in grandmother’s stabbing death, police say
Monument was filled with the sound of music this afternoon as students from across the state...
The Monument fills with the sound of music as Rapid City hosts the All-State chorus and orchestra concert
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Three arrested near Summerset in connection to construction burglary
Murray Lee, NDN Collective & Mary Bowman, Oceti Sakowin Community Academy share information on...
Oceti Sakowin Community Academy & NDN Collective throw Halloween trick-or-treat for kids
Ginger was voted this weeks cutest pet of the week.
Cutest pet of the week: Ginger
Representative Johnson says we need to examine the root cause of violence in this country and...
Representative Dusty Johnson wants to focus on mental health reform over gun control
Protestors gathered at the federal court in Rapid City on Sunday to show solidarity with...
Protesters in Rapid City call for Israeli cease-fire