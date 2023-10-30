Protesters in Rapid City call for Israeli cease-fire

With the end of the conflict uncertain, some people in Rapid City took to the streets on Sunday to express support for Palestine.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been just over three weeks since an attack by Hamas on Israel sparked military retaliation in Gaza and the West Bank. With the end of the conflict uncertain, some people in Rapid City took to the streets on Sunday to express support for Palestine.

Organizers of Sunday’s protest came prepared with signs stating outcomes they would like to see met such as a ceasefire in Gaza, an end to U.S. aid to Israel, and defunding of the state of Israel. These asks are concrete but they say another purpose of the protest is symbolic.

“We’re here today to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their struggle as well as the struggle of all indigenous people and the millions of people that are standing with Palestine across the world,” said Jessica Hubner, an organizer of the protest.

Many of the differences protesters here have with someone who may be supportive of Israel are fundamental. One protester disagrees with using the term war to describe the conflict in general.

“I mean how can you have a war with people that don’t even have a military, who have no infrastructure? I mean the narrative has been a war, but it really just a slaughter, it really just killing people more rapidly,” said Tom Swift Bird, a protester.

While all the protesters say they wanted an end to the conflict as a whole, some had alternative issues they wanted to focus attention to.

“I think a lot of Americans because it’s so far away it feels irrelevant to us but I think when we notice that billions and billions of dollars are being invested into wars on terror and not being invested here at home to benefit American people, that’s really telling, and hopefully at least opens peoples’ eyes to that element of issues like this,” said Laree Pouier, a protester.

With seemingly no resolution to the conflict in sight, we could start to see more protests like this one for those supporting either side.

