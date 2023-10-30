Ohio woman accused of killing 4 men with fatal fentanyl doses to rob them pleads not guilty

This photo provided by the Franklin County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office shows Rebecca Auborn of...
This photo provided by the Franklin County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office shows Rebecca Auborn of Columbus, Ohio. Auborn has been indicted on charges of fatally drugging men and robbing them, the Ohio Attorney General said Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.(Franklin County, Ohio Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who authorities say killed four men with lethal doses of fentanyl in order to rob them pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Monday.

Rebecca Auborn entered her plea in court accompanied by her attorney, Mark Hunt.

Authorities said there are likely more victims, and the investigation is ongoing.

Auborn 33, of Columbus, is accused of killing the men and nearly killing a fifth man after meeting them for sex in Columbus between December 2022 and June 2023. Authorities did not identify the men.

Auburn had already pleaded not guilty last month to murder and drug-related charges in connection with one of the men’s deaths.

She will continue to be held without bond.

__

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trains would use existing railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills
Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Mother, daughter accused in grandmother’s stabbing death, police say
Monument was filled with the sound of music this afternoon as students from across the state...
The Monument fills with the sound of music as Rapid City hosts the All-State chorus and orchestra concert
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
Murray Lee, NDN Collective & Mary Bowman, Oceti Sakowin Community Academy share information on...
Oceti Sakowin Community Academy & NDN Collective throw Halloween trick-or-treat for kids
FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual...
Court arguments begin on blocking Trump from the presidential ballot under the ‘insurrection’ clause
Authorities pulled over a toddler for distracted driving and speeding in a small Oklahoma town...
Toddler pulled over for speeding while brushing teeth, police say
This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son