Oceti Sakowin Community Academy & NDN Collective throw Halloween trick-or-treat for kids

Murray Lee, NDN Collective & Mary Bowman, Oceti Sakowin Community Academy share information on Halloween trick-or-treat.
By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Get the children’s candy buckets and bags out. The Oceti Sakowin Community Academy & NDN Collective throw a Halloween trick-or-treat on Oct. 31.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel, kids will dress up to get candy, play games, and take pictures at a photo booth.

The Oceti Sakowin Community Academy is relatively new to Rapid City. The school hopes to give students a sense of belonging, being taught in the thought and philosophy of the Oceti Sakowin. The school started with a kindergarten class in 2022, this year the school has about 40 students covering kindergarten and first grade. The school will add a new grade each year, ultimately becoming a K-12 school.

Right now, there are plans for a school to be built in Rapid City that will be surrounded by housing. Mary Bowman, founder of the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy says the idea is to have the school at the center of the community, encouraging families to walk to school.

Check out the interview with Murray Lee, NDN Collective, and Bowman for more information.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trains would use existing railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills
Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Mother, daughter accused in grandmother’s stabbing death, police say
Monument was filled with the sound of music this afternoon as students from across the state...
The Monument fills with the sound of music as Rapid City hosts the All-State chorus and orchestra concert
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Ginger was voted this weeks cutest pet of the week.
Cutest pet of the week: Ginger
Representative Johnson says we need to examine the root cause of violence in this country and...
Representative Dusty Johnson wants to focus on mental health reform over gun control
Protestors gathered at the federal court in Rapid City on Sunday to show solidarity with...
Protesters in Rapid City call for Israeli cease-fire
Volunteers revive old bicycles to inspire a new generation of young riders
Accident reports from the last 24 hours show that accidents were up due to icy road conditions.
With the first winter storm of the season, how prepared was Rapid City?