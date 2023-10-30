Encouraging civic engagement in young people

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Young people are statistically most likely to be apathetic toward politics and civic engagement with just above 30 percent of 18-29 year olds voting last year.

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota) and local media companies want to change that by hosting a conference at Western Dakota Tech on civic values.

The conference, open to college and high school students in the area, sought to encourage younger people to get involved in their communities.

“America is the greatest country in the world but listen, we’re in a tight spot and we need the cavalry and these kids are the cavalry,: said Representative Johnson. “We need them to get engaged and understand that they can not sit this one out. We need them and let me tell you, I have a lot more optimism now after the morning of speaking with these kids.”

There was a range of topics discussed by a panel at the conference such as disagreeing with someone respectfully on tough issues, responsibly consuming media, and becoming a more engaged citizen.

Representative Johnson said that these topics are important for the next generation to be ready to make tough decisions later in life. He says the importance of disagreeing with someone respectfully may not be felt today, but it might tomorrow.

“Young people get it. They understand that yes there are going to be days where you don’t love somebody, maybe you’re not getting along, with them but you still need to be able to engage in a way that is respectful and maintains a landscape so that tomorrow you are able to get things done,” said Representative Johnson.

The hope with events like this one is that in the next election cycle, we will start to see more young people motivated to get involved.

