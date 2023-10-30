Cutest pet of the week: Ginger

Ginger was voted for this weeks cutest pet of the week.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week’s cutest pet of the week is Ginger, he is a two-year-old orange cat. His fun fact is he loves playing with his ball and hiding things under the refrigerator. The owner says that he’s a good model and always poses for the camera.

To submit your cutest furry friend for the cutest pet of the week, include the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to just cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

