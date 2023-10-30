Cutest pet of the week: Ginger

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week’s cutest pet of the week is Ginger, he is a two-year-old orange cat. His fun fact is he loves playing with his ball and hiding things under the refrigerator. The owner says that he’s a good model and always poses for the camera.

To submit your cutest furry friend for the cutest pet of the week, include the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to just cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.