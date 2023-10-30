Chilly weather on tap for Halloween

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will be windy into the early evening hours, but those will weaken after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the teens for many with some in the single digits. Skies will range from mostly clear to partly cloudy.

For Halloween, temperatures will remain below average as highs will range from the 30s to 40s. Skies are partly cloudy much of the day, but could become mostly cloudy through the midday hours.

Temperatures will continue to warm up on Wednesday with highs in the 40s for many and some spots in the 50s. Skies are partly cloudy. We will continue to warm up Thursday as highs soar into the 50s across the region. It will stay comfortable on Friday, though a couple of showers are possible as clouds move in through the day.

Highs will be in the 40s and 50s this weekend with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies Sunday with a chance for a few showers.

