SD Mines volleyball skids in loss to Fort Lewis

Skyhawks win in four sets over Hardrockers
10 PM KOTA Territory News - Saturday
By Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Coming into Saturday, it looked as if South Dakota Mines volleyball would finish the weekend with a win, and earn their seventh victory and its last eight matches. Fort Lewis, however, had other plans, taking down the Hardrockers in four sets, 3-1.

Mines has a pair of home games this upcoming Friday and Saturday before finishing off the regular season on the road.

You can catch the Hardrockers at the King Center at 6 p.m., November 3, against Colorado Christian.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
The trains would use existing railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills
Slick road contributes to deadly crash near Custer
Gen Z and Gen X are moving on up to northern states
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Rapid City Youth Boxing presents Halloween Bash
Rapid City Youth Boxing presents Halloween Bash
Rapid City Youth Boxing presents Halloween Bash
Rapid City Youth Boxing presents Halloween Bash
The Monument will host the United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championship in June,...
A national gymnastics tournament makes its way to Rapid City
Special edition of the Hike, Thursday October 26
Special edition of the Hike, Thursday October 26