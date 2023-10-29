Rapid City Youth Boxing presents Halloween Bash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Youth Boxing Club hosted its Halloween Bash on Saturday. The event hosted youth boxers of all ages and gave them a chance to fight in front of a crowd. Youth come to the gym several nights a week to train and spar against the competition. They’re coached by volunteers from around the community who give their time to teach proper techniques. Owner Anthony Cleberg says the sport doesn’t just prepare boxers to fight, it prepares them to be good people.

”We’re not interested in making them professional fighters,” Cleberg said. “We are interested in making them good citizens who can contribute to the community. This is a sport that really teaches discipline, respect and it helps kids in...further in their life.”

