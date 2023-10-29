Cold temperatures and breezy conditions are on tap for Sunday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -For tonight skies will gradually clear and temperatures will dip into the single digits and teens. Winds from the north will cause temperatures to feel like they are in the single digits for many, so make sure to bundle up when going outside.

Scattered clouds will pass through the region on Sunday. A few snow showers could be possible for northwest South Dakota, southeast Montana, northeast Wyoming and the northern Black Hills. Highs will be in the 30s for many. Sunday could get a little windy at times with gusts to 40 mph or higher possible. A dusting at best will be possible in terms of snowfall on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are not as cold early next week with highs in the 40s on Monday. Halloween will be in the 30s and 40s. Both days are mostly sunny.

It gets warmer for the second half of next week with highs in the 50s Wednesday through Friday and likely into the following weekend.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
The trains would use existing railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills
Slick road contributes to deadly crash near Custer
Gen Z and Gen X are moving on up to northern states
Murder suspects pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder
Gunn murder suspects plead not guilty during arraingment

Latest News

Cold air sticks around for the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Very cold this weekend, then warmer next week.
Roads will likely remain slippery through the night
Rapid City Forecast
Cold, wintry weather in the forecast!