Cold temperatures and breezy conditions are on tap for Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -For tonight skies will gradually clear and temperatures will dip into the single digits and teens. Winds from the north will cause temperatures to feel like they are in the single digits for many, so make sure to bundle up when going outside.

Scattered clouds will pass through the region on Sunday. A few snow showers could be possible for northwest South Dakota, southeast Montana, northeast Wyoming and the northern Black Hills. Highs will be in the 30s for many. Sunday could get a little windy at times with gusts to 40 mph or higher possible. A dusting at best will be possible in terms of snowfall on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are not as cold early next week with highs in the 40s on Monday. Halloween will be in the 30s and 40s. Both days are mostly sunny.

It gets warmer for the second half of next week with highs in the 50s Wednesday through Friday and likely into the following weekend.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.